Steelers off to slow start against Browns, down 10-0

The Steelers changed quarterbacks. It didn’t change their offensive ineptitude.

Pittsburgh has one first down, eight plays and 9 total yards after two possessions.

The Browns have scored on two of their first three possessions.

They settled for an Austin Seibert field goal from 31 yards, going backward after reaching the Pittsburgh 6.

On their third possession, the Browns reached the end zone.

Kareem Hunt went 15 yards with a Baker Mayfield pass to give the Browns a 10-0 lead on the Steelers with 7:40 remaining until halftime.