Taylor Rapp’s first career INT is pick-six of Kyler Murray

AP

Taylor Rapp thought he had his first career interception early in the third quarter. The Rams safety had to wait a few more minutes, but it was worth it.

Rapp had a pick-six of Kyler Murray, adding insult to a beat down.

The Rams lead the Cardinals 34-0 after Rapp’s interception return with still 8:28 remaining in the third quarter. Jared Goff has passed for 405 yards and two touchdowns; Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods both have more than 100 yards receiving; and the Rams have six sacks of Murray.

The Rams, though, have had penalties take away two other interceptions.

Rapp, a second-round pick, had his first interception overturned after replay.

An automatic review after the turnover allowed Al Riveron to drop a flag on Nickell Robey-Coleman for defensive pass interference. Robey-Coleman, of course, famously was the catalyst for expanded replay for pass interference this season after hitting Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis early and getting away with it in the NFC Championship Game.

Robey-Coleman was penalized for pass interference against Larry Fitzgerald, negating Rapp’s pick with 13:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Rapp finally got his, though, with a memorable touchdown.