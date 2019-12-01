Texans take advantage of early Pats turnover

Getty Images

The Patriots put together a long drive to open the game.

That was a win for the Texans, however. And it wasn’t the last one.

The Texans just took a 7-3 lead over the Patriots, after Bradley Roby‘s interception just gave them field position, and Deshaun Watson followed with a quick touchdown pass to Duke Johnson.

Brady was looking for rookie N'Keal Harry when Roby undercut the throw, leading to Brady’s sixth interception of the year.

His first drive had to be frustrating for him as well, as he led them on a 14-play march to start the game, but had to settle for a short field goal by new kicker Kai Forbath.