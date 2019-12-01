Titans snap losing streak to Colts on blocked kick

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri wasn’t having a great day.

But the game-deciding points weren’t nearly his fault.

The Titans broke open a close game with a 31-17 win at Indianapolis.

They did so thanks to a fourth-quarter blocked field goal for a touchdown, making a close game a laugher in a hurry.

Vinatieri’s 46-yard attempt was nearly swallowed by the Titans (7-5), as three rushers were through in position to block the kick, before Dane Cruikshank did the honors. Tye Smith picked up the loose ball and returned it an easy 63 yards for the touchdown.

That wasn’t the last, or the only mistake for the Colts (6-6).

Vinatieri missed a field goal and had another one blocked earlier in the game. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett immediately followed the dramatic play in the fourth quarter with an interception, his second of the day and one of three second-half turnovers. On a day without T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, or Eric Ebron, the Colts couldn’t overcome it.

That was all the opening the Titans needed, to shake off the Colts’ recent dominance (Indy had beaten the Titans three straight and 14 of the previous 16 games).

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sharp, despite being sacked six times. He finished 17-of-22 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Coupled with Derrick Henry going for 149 yards (his third straight 100-yard game) and a touchdown, the Titans had enough to escape with a win.