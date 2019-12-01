Trent Brown active for Raiders

Getty Images

There was only one player listed as questionable for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Chiefs in Kansas City and he’s in the lineup for Oakland.

Right tackle Trent Brown has been dealing with a knee issue, but it won’t be enough to keep him from taking part in the clash between the top two teams in the AFC West. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was ruled out for the Raiders due to a rib injury.

Linebacker Preston Brown, wide receiver Rico Gafford, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive end Josh Mauro and tackle David Sharpe are inactive for Oakland.

The Chiefs came back from their bye week with just one player on the injury report. Running back Damien Williams won’t play because of a rib injury. Defensive end Demone Harris, quarterback Chad Henne, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, safety Jordan Lucas, offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and tight end Deon Yelder are also scratches on Sunday.