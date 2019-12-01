Von Miller inactive for Broncos

Getty Images

Philip Rivers won’t have to worry about Von Miller sacking him on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos linebacker is inactive for Week1 3 because of a knee injury. Miller had been listed as questionable on Friday and will miss a game for the first time since the 2013 season.

Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James was also listed as questionable due to a knee injury and he’ll join Miller on the inactive list as well.

Both of the Chargers’ tackles were listed as questionable, but left tackle Russell Okung and right tackle Sam Tevi are both active. Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Justin Jackson, safety Roderic Teamer, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, tackle Spencer Drango, wide receiver Jason Moore and defensive lineman Sylvester Williams are out for the Chargers.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver Jawuann Winfree, defensive end Jonathan Harris and cornerback Shakial Taylor round out the Broncos inactives.