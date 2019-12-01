Washington back in game at Carolina, somehow

Getty Images

It’s possible that neither Carolina nor Washington is very good at football.

But the fact it’s closely is solely in the hands of one of them.

The Panthers are up 14-12 at halftime, but they’ve gone about it in a fairly ridiculous way.

They ran out to a 14-0 lead, with Kyle Allen completing 8-of-8 passes and two easy touchdowns. But then he forgot how to pass, completing just three of his next 11 attempts, including an interception deep in his own territory.

That one led to a Derrius Guice touchdown. Prior to that, Guice had ripped off a 60-yard run but not much else.

The half ended with the Panthers blocking a field goal attempt (and some confusion about the clock), which is the only thing keeping the home team from blowing an early lead.