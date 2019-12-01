Washington comes back to run wild on Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers had a perfect first quarter. And that was it.

Washington actually played the entire game, almost, and won.

The Panthers blew a 14-0 lead to lose 29-21 to Washington, which now, somehow, has a two-game winning streak.

The Panthers offense flat-lined after two consecutive touchdown drives to start the game, while Washington was just getting started running the ball.

Running back Derrius Guice finished the game with 129 yards and two touchdowns and Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a score, against a Panthers defense which has struggled against the run most of the year.

Coupled with an opportunistic defense, Washington (3-9) gradually got back in the game and eventually took over.

The Panthers (5-7) recovered an onside kick late in the game (Washington seemed confused that they were supposed to try to catch it), giving them a chance late. But Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen fumbled away their fourth-and-goal chance, killing yet another game in a short-yardage situation in which a Cam Newton might have been handy.