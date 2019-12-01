Washington linebacker ejected for shot on Greg Olsen

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen appeared to be out for a moment.

Moments later, the guy who made him that way was for the rest of the afternoon.

Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson was just ejected for lowering his head to initiate contact on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

Olsen appeared to stiffen as he went to the ground, and was eventually able to get up and go to the medical tent, and then the locker room for further evaluation. He will not return.

At least that penalty was called.

Earlier in the game, Washington punt returner Trey Quinn was knocked out of the game with a concussion, when Panthers special teamer DeAndrew White got there before the ball. White was penalized but not ejected. Quinn did not return.

Washington leads 15-14, in a game that has been played at a pretty low level by both sides.