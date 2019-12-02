Brandon McManus mad Vic Fangio didn’t let him try record-setting field goal

Getty Images

Just before halftime on Sunday in Denver, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus walked onto the field prepared to attempt a 65-yard field goal. And then he walked off the field, at the orders of head coach Vic Fangio.

Fangio said after the game that he declined to let McManus try the field goal because he has seen extra-long attempts mess up kickers’ mechanics. McManus was angry about it, throwing his helmet and yelling at the sideline, and after the game he said he wanted a shot at the record.

“I know I can make the kick,” McManus said, via ESPN. “And this is a storied game that I grew up watching, and it was a dream of mine to play in this league — and if I was able to have my name mentioned as the longest field goal in NFL history, [I] would love that. That’s why I would have loved to kick that attempt.”

After halftime, McManus walked onto the field, placed the ball at the 45-yard line and booted a 65-yard field goal through the uprights. McManus is hoping that by showing Fangio he can do it in warmups, he’ll get Fangio to let him do it in a game.