Daniel Jones dealing with ankle injury, Giants expect he’ll be fine this week

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough time against the Packers defense on Sunday and three interceptions weren’t the only painful part of his day.

Jones had his ankle taped at halftime after visiting with medical personnel late in the first half of the 31-13 loss that dropped the Giants to 2-10 on the season. Jones didn’t miss any snaps and there’s no expectation that he’ll miss any against the Eagles next Monday either.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said on a Monday conference call that he expects Jones to practice this week, which would indicate that he also expects the rookie to make his 11th start of the season in Philadelphia.

If Shurmur’s wrong about Jones, Eli Manning would be in line for a return to the lineup. Shurmur said Monday, via multiple reporters, that Manning is ready should such a need arise.