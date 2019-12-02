Derek Wolfe could be done for the season

Getty Images

The Broncos may have found something resembling a quarterback, but they may have lost one of their best guys at chasing them.

Via Mike Klis of KUSA.com, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe said he thinks he dislocated his elbow in last night’s win over the Chargers. He’ll have more tests today, but indicated he might miss the final four games.

“It doesn’t look good,” Wolfe said.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Wolfe, who had two sacks against the Chargers to raise his total to a career-high 7.0.

And he just happens to be heading into unrestricted free agency this spring, complicating the market for the 29-year-old.