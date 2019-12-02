Derrick Henry overcame early fumble, and so did Titans

Getty Images

Much like the Titans’ season, Derrick Henry‘s Sunday didn’t start so well.

He’ll take where they’re at right now, however.

After fumbling on his first carry of the day to put his team in a hole, the Titans running back had another strong day for a team that’s making a bit of a run.

“I have to take care of the ball – it can cost us,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I just had to let that go. I have to get better at it, but the game goes on and you have to go out there and make another play.”

Henry finished with 149 yards and a touchdown, marking his third straight 100-yard game. It was actually the least-productive of the three, as he was coming off 188- and 159-yard games against the Chiefs and Jaguars. He’s the fifth player in league history to rush for at least 145 yards and a touchdown in three straight games, joining a club which includes Jim Brown, Eric Dickerson, O.J. Simpson, and Adrian Peterson. Henry’s sitting on 1,140 yards and 11 touchdowns for the season.

He’s also becoming a symbol of his suddenly hot team, as he sparked a second-half comeback with a touchdown run on fourth-and-1. The Titans also blocked a field goal for a touchdown, and made plays on both sides of the ball to come back on the Colts.

“I loved [the way we finished],” Henry said, . “We played with resiliency in all phases and we believed in each other. And we knew we would make a big play at some point in the game. We knew it was going to be a physical matchup, and glad we were able to get the win.”

They’ve won three straight and are 5-1 since going to Ryan Tannehill, and showed Sunday they aren’t going to let the Texans run away with the AFC South.