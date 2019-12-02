Doug Marrone mum on QB for next week’s game

Getty Images

The Jaguars are 4-8 and set to play out the string over the final four weeks of the regular season regardless of who starts at quarterback.

That makes it less pressing to know the identity of that quarterback and head coach Doug Marrone said after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that he’ll take his time before revealing the answer to that question. Nick Foles turned the ball over three times before being benched in favor of Gardner Minshew.

“I haven’t spoken to them, and I always believe in doing things the right way,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “I’ve got to talk to them first. It’s obviously emotional right now and we’re really disappointed, so we’ll wait, and I’ll talk to them before any announcement comes out. I just think it’s the right thing to do. I know it might not feel like the right way for the fans and everyone, but I’ve got to continue to do things the right way. I’ve got to continue to lead. I’ve got to continue to find a way to go.”

The Jaguars have lost four straight games by at least 17 points, so quarterback isn’t the only issue in need of fixing in Jacksonville. Whether Marrone has any say in addressing those issues beyond this season will be a big question over the final month of the season.