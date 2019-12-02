Doug Pederson: Lack of discipline, consistency on me

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday that the team self-destructed in a 37-31 loss to the Dolphins and he assigned blame for that on Monday.

Pederson said on WIP that he is disgusted, mad and angry about the way the team played on Sunday and pointed to himself as the man responsible for those feelings.

“Our discipline, our consistency, the lack of that that showed up in this football game, that’s on me,” Pederson said. “That’s on me. And that’s why I’m disappointed. I felt like and I think most people felt like we were the better football team. . . . Having watched [the tape] again this morning, it’s not who we are, it’s not who I am as a coach, it’s not how we teach things. It starts with me and I have to fix things this week heading into the Giants game.”

At a press conference later on Monday, Pederson said that he didn’t expect to make any changes to the starting lineup before next Monday’s game and that his message to the team is that they still have a great opportunity because of how things stand in the NFC East. That’s true, but making anything of that opportunity is going to take a far better effort than the Eagles have managed the last couple of weeks.