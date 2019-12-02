Eagles say they prepared for special teams trick plays all week

Getty Images

The Dolphins had the play of the day in the NFL on Sunday, a trick play on special teams that saw punter Matt Haack throw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders. The Eagles may have looked like they were caught flatfooted on the play, but coach Doug Pederson said after the game that they knew a trick play was coming on special teams.

Pederson said Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman likes fake punts and fake field goals, and they figured something tricky was coming. Unfortunately, when the fake came, the Dolphins executed better than the Eagles.

“We knew that coming in here that this is one of the more sort of gadget plays special teams coordinators and teams that we have faced, and our guys were prepared during the week for anything they presented us,” Pederson said, via PennLive.com. “Again, just great execution on their part.”

This was the third consecutive game in which the Eagles gave up a trick play touchdown: Two weeks ago, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tossed the ball across the field to wide receiver Julian Edelman, who threw to Philip Dorsett in the end zone. Last week, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tossed the ball to running back Chris Carson, who tossed the ball back to Wilson, who hit Malik Turner in the end zone for a touchdown.

Whether it’s preparation or execution, the Eagles are struggling to stop trick plays.