Falcons activate Matt Bosher, designate Chris Lindstrom to return

The Falcons don’t have much to play for, but they have a few more guys to work with.

The team announced Monday that punter Matt Bosher had been activated from injured reserve, hopefully putting a stop to their revolving door at the position.

They also designated guard Chris Lindstrom to return from IR, opening the practice window for their first-rounder, and signed tackle John Wetzel.

Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick, suffered a foot injury in the opener and went on IR. He has 21 days of practice time to be activated.