Gardner Minshew to start for Jaguars this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Getty Images

Minshew Mania is back.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Minshew will start at quarterback against the Chargers in Week 14.

The move comes a day after Minshew replaced Nick Foles during a 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers. Marrone declined to discuss his quarterback plans for this week after the game, but three lopsided losses in three games since Foles returned did little to make the case for staying the course.

Minshew was 16-of-27 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tampa. He started eight games while Foles was out with a broken collarbone and helped the team to a 4-4 record in those contests.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jags this offseason. His future with the organization will be a big topic for the offseason, although there are questions to answer about the futures of Marrone and the other football decision-makers before any moves will be made at quarterback.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Gardner Minshew to start for Jaguars this week

  1. I was in the stadium yesterday and Gardner lifted every ones spirits on and off the field as soon as he walked out there.

  2. Mineshew ,Fournette and chark and a few other on D are the only ones worth keeping tear it down Kahn

  3. Foles plays 10 quarters of football this year and Marrone is convinced he’s not their QB…great decision-making.

  5. Fair enough. Foles had his chance to at least not suck and he would’ve held the job. I guess Jags can see what Minshew can do so they have a good idea of their QB room heading into the offseason. No playoffs this year anyway so see what ya got for the future.

  6. This must be a mistake. The mighty Nick Foles can throw a football over the Grand Canyon. He built all of the stadiums in America with his bare hands, including Wrigley field which he constructed 75 years before being born.

  8. I like Minshew, I like Foles, but this is how bad teams stay bad. And why so many QBs look better on better-run teams.

    This kind of wishy-washiness is a great way to stunt your team’s development.

  10. At this point, it is not even close. Minshew is clearly the better option.

    Foles has had no zip on his pass and seems to be struggling to get it more than 5-10 yards downfield. It seems that he is still injured. Which is an indictment on the Jaguars for having him out there the past three games when he was obviously the inferior QB.

  11. I think with any player and especially a QB taking previous success and trying to replicate it with another team is a bit of a crap shoot. Foles had already shown his skills were not transferable so 88 million later and there they are…

  12. The Jags can not win their division. If the Texans lose and the jags win out, they will both be 8-8 the texans will have a better divisional record. So it only makes sense to play the kid to see if you want him or want to trade him. Foles or Minshew will not be in Jacksonville next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!