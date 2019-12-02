Gardner Minshew to start for Jaguars this week

Getty Images

Minshew Mania is back.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Minshew will start at quarterback against the Chargers in Week 14.

The move comes a day after Minshew replaced Nick Foles during a 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers. Marrone declined to discuss his quarterback plans for this week after the game, but three lopsided losses in three games since Foles returned did little to make the case for staying the course.

Minshew was 16-of-27 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tampa. He started eight games while Foles was out with a broken collarbone and helped the team to a 4-4 record in those contests.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jags this offseason. His future with the organization will be a big topic for the offseason, although there are questions to answer about the futures of Marrone and the other football decision-makers before any moves will be made at quarterback.