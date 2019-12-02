Jalen Reagor entering NFL Draft

Getty Images

Last weekend was the final full weekend of action on the college schedule and that means some players will now turn their attention to the NFL.

TCU wide receiver and kick returner Jalen Reagor is one of those players. Reagor announced his intention to join the professional ranks on Monday and said in a social media post that it has been his dream to play in the league since seeing his father play for the Colts.

Montae Reagor played defensive tackle for the Colts from 2003-2006. He spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos and played for the Eagles in 2007.

The younger Reagor posted 72 catches for 1,061 yards and 13 carries for 170 yards while scoring 11 overall touchdowns during the 2018 season. TCU’s passing offense slumped this year and Reagor’s numbers — 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns — did the same, although he did have two punt return touchdowns while leading the Big 12 in punt return average.