Jamal Adams “week to week” with ankle injury

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams could miss at least this week’s game against the Dolphins with a sprained ankle.

Adams injured his left ankle early in Sunday’s game, but he missed only one snap. He said after the loss to the Bengals that he was “in a lot of pain.”

Jets coach Adam Gase wouldn’t say whether it was a high-ankle sprain. He instead called it a “legit week-to-week” injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Adams has played all 44 possible games in his three seasons.

He will not practice Wednesday, Gase said.

“I’m going to lean on him a lot as far as how he feels,” Gase said. “We want to make sure he’s good to go before we put him back out there. I want to make sure he’s in the right place physically, so he can play his style of ball, which is basically he’s the heartbeat of our defense. We want him to be able to go full throttle and he has to feel right to get back out there.”

Considering the Jets’ record, it would seem likely the team would take a deliberate approach in Adams’ return.

The Jets also could play without nickel back Brian Poole, who is in the concussion protocol. Poole was cleared Sunday and returned to action but reported concussion-like symptoms Monday, Gase said.