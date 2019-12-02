John Ross to return this week

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross is finally ready to return.

Ross, who has missed most of this season with a shoulder injury, is expected to play Sunday in Cleveland, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said today.

The Bengals’ 2017 first-round draft pick, Ross was a huge disappointment as a rookie and didn’t play a lot in his second year, either. But this season he was off to a very strong start , catching 16 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, before getting injured in Week Four.

Cincinnati earned its first win of the season on Sunday, with Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback. With Ross now back on the field as well, the Bengals will try to make it two in a row against the Browns.