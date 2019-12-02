Mason Crosby gets game ball after mourning death in his family

Getty Images

The Packers didn’t need a field goal in the final seconds to beat the hapless Giants on Sunday, but they still appreciated having kicker Mason Crosby on hand for the game.

Crosby made all five kicks he tried as the Packers cruised to a 31-13 win after a trying week. Crosby’s sister-in-law Brittany died at 30 on Friday after battling ovarian cancer and Crosby was in Texas with his brother before flying to join the Packers in New Jersey on Saturday night.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur gave Crosby the game ball after the win.

“Coach gave me a ball for just kind of everything that’s been going on and coming and having a decent game,” Crosby said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, I did my job, but there was a lot going on. I’m just so thankful for the guys in this locker room and the support that I feel and everyone reaching out and anything they can do to help me. It’s been great.”

It’s been a rough year for Crosby off the field. His wife had a cancerous tumor removed from her lung in August.

Crosby was headed back to Texas to be with his brother after the game and plans to be in Green Bay on Wednesday to practice with the team before returning to Austin for the funeral on Friday.