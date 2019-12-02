Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam declares for draft

Getty Images

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media.

“Ever since the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads, playing in the NFL has been my dream,” Okwuegbunam wrote. “God-willing I’ve been blessed with this opportunity and I have decided to embark on that journey now. I will forgo my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. I’m excited for what the future holds but will always be thankful to Missouri.”

Okwuegbunam caught only 26 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns this season after being named a Mackey Award finalist in 2018 when he made 43 receptions for 466 yards and six touchdowns.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Okwuegbunam scored 11 touchdowns.