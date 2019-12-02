Packers cut Tremon Smith

Getty Images

The Packers are going to have a different kick returner when they play Washington next Sunday.

The team announced on Monday that they have waived Tremon Smith. Smith played the last seven games for the Packers and served as their kick and punt returner over that span.

Smith returned 13 kickoffs for 303 yards and four punts for a total of zero yards. He joined the Packers after opening the season with the Chiefs and he averaged 26.8 yards per kickoff return for Kansas City as a rookie in 2018.

The Packers have not had much success returning punts this season. They’ve used three different returners who have combined to return nine kicks for a total loss of eight yards.