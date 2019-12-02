Raiders activate Marquel Lee from IR, waive Trevor Davis

Getty Images

The Raiders activated linebacker Marquel Lee from injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Oakland waived receiver/returner Trevor Davis in a corresponding move.

Lee has appeared in three games this season, with two starts, and has made two tackles. An ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.

Lee played 29 games his first two seasons after Oakland made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.

Davis joined the Raiders after a trade from Green Bay on Sept. 19. He played nine games, with four starts, making seven catches for 83 yards and averaging 8.5 yards on 13 punt returns and 21.6 yards on 19 kickoff returns.