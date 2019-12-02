Ravens waive Bennett Jackson

Getty Images

The Ravens can bring safety Brynden Trawick back from injured reserve this week and they opened a spot on the 53-man roster on Monday by parting ways with another safety.

The team announced that they have waived Bennett Jackson.

Jackson spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad in 2018 and was on the Jets practice squad this year before joining the Ravens in mid-October. He appeared in four games and saw time on both defense and special teams. Jackson made his only two tackles in a Week 10 win over the Bengals.

Jackson was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in 2014, but this year’s games were the first regular season appearances of his career as injuries sidelined him often during his first years in the league.