Report: Chester Rogers likely out for the season

The Colts offense was shorthanded in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and it looks like they lost a wideout for the rest of the season during the game.

Chester Rogers departed with a knee injury after playing one snap against Tennessee. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the belief is that Rogers suffered a season-ending fracture and is undergoing further tests to confirm that diagnosis.

The injury came on a day when the Colts were already without T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell at receiver and shortly after word came that Devin Funchess would not be activated from injured reserve. Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin closed out the game at wideout for Indianapolis.

Rogers had 16 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns this season.