Report: Eric Rowe, Dolphins agree to three-year extension

Getty Images

The Dolphins have used Eric Rowe at a couple of positions this season and they want to keep him around in one role or another for a few more years.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Rowe has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. It’s worth $18 million with $7 million in guaranteed money.

Rowe moved from cornerback to safety after injuries to Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain left Miami thin at the position. He did a good job on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in coverage during Sunday’s 37-31 win. Rowe has 59 tackles and seven passes defensed over the entire season.

Rowe began his career as an Eagles second-round pick in 2015 and was traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2016 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason.