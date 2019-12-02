Report: Seahawks battling the flu

Getty Images

The Seahawks aren’t completely healthy heading into tonight’s game with the Vikings.

Several Seahawks players are battling the flu, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and David Moore are among those who have been sick.

However, the Seahawks didn’t list any players with the flu on the injury report, so it apparently isn’t serious enough to keep them from practice or threaten their playing status.

The Patriots were also battling the flu last week, and they looked sluggish in Sunday night’s loss to the Texans. The Seahawks will hope to avoid a similar fate.