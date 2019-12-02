Report: Ted Karras sprained his MCL Sunday night

Getty Images

The Patriots ruled center Ted Karras out of Sunday night’s game shortly after he left with a knee injury and he may be missing some more time in the future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Karras sprained his MCL. He’s set for an MRI on Monday to provide more information about the injury and when he might be able to play again, but the hope is that Karras will be back in the lineup before the year is out.

Karras took over as the starting center when David Andrews was shut down for the year after dealing with blood clots in his lung. He had played every snap this season before Sunday’s injury.

James Ferentz took over for Karras and would be in line to start against the Chiefs this week if Karras has to miss the game.