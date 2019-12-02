Sam Darnold has bruised ribs, knee soreness, but says he feels “really good physically”

Getty Images

Sam Darnold almost left the game before the last play Sunday. He was walking gingerly after the loss to the previously winless Bengals.

Jets coach Adam Gase admits he had “a little concern” immediately after the game, but tests showed Darnold is “OK.”

Darnold has bruised ribs and residual soreness from a previous knee issue.

“The knee is a non-issue,” Darnold said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I feel really good physically.”

Darnold said he just needs to stay on top of it by icing it.

The second-year quarterback completed 28 of 48 passes for 239 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday.