Seahawks surge into second half lead against Vikings

The Seahawks scored 24 unanswered points to open the second half to grab to take a 34-17 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings then answered with a 58-yard touchdown against a busted coverage for Seattle early in the fourth quarter in an attempt to remain in the ball game with their starting running back out with a shoulder injury.

After trailing 17-10 at the half, the Seahawks tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown run from Rashaad Penny. A Dalvin Cook fumble set up a 29-yard Jason Myers field goal to take their first lead of the night at 20-17. A busted coverage from the Vikings led to a wide open 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to David Moore to extend the lead to 27-17.

Tre Flowers then intercepted Kirk Cousins on Minnesota’s ensuing possession and Seattle answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Penny on a screen to grab a 34-17 lead.

Seattle then busted a coverage of their own to allow Laquon Treadwell to score on a 58-yard strike to close the gap to 34-24 with 12:49 left to play.

The Seahawks out-gained the Vikings by a 147-31 margin in the third quarter in surging into the lead. The two turnovers led to 10 points for Seattle as Minnesota gained just one first down in the quarter.