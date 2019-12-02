Seahawks tie it up on Chris Carson TD run, Xavier Rhodes questionable for Vikings

Getty Images

After being evaluated for an early injury, Chris Carson got the Seahawks on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run to pull Seattle even with the Minnesota Vikings, 7-7, late in the first quarter.

Carson had taken a blow to the head on Seattle’s opening possession. After being checked out in the sideline medical tent, he returned to the field for the team’s next possession.

The Seahawks converted a pair of third downs on the drive as they marched 75 yards in 14 plays to pull the game level. The eight-minute drive was capped by Carson’s 1-yard scoring run.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is questionable to return to Minnesota due to a back injury sustained in the first quarter. Rhodes threw out an arm to stop wide receiver David Moore on a jet sweep and pin-wheeled to the ground in making the stop. He grabbed at his back when he eventually managed to get to his feet and walk to the sidelines.

Update 8:55 p.m. ET: Rhodes returned to the field for the Vikings on their next defensive possession early in the second quarter.