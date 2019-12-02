Tom Brady on offense: “Just have to do a better job”

Getty Images

They may have made it close late, but it doesn’t take too close of a look to realize the Patriots have some problems on offense.

Not that Tom Brady wants to delve too deeply into it.

After last night’s loss to the Texans, the Patriots quarterback dropped the usual Patriots line about moving on.

“Just execution, just have to do a better job. It’s tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and you can’t do that on the road,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.. “We didn’t get the job done. A loss is a loss, and learn from it and try to move on to next week.”

Brady’s stat line ended up looking good (24-of-47 for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception), but it was another struggle, as they were behind 28-9 before a couple of cosmetic touchdowns. After scoring 17 and 13 points in their previous two games, there’s legitimate reasons for concern.

Mostly, it’s Brady’s rapport (or lack thereof) with his receivers. NBC cameras caught him in the middle of a long sideline discussion with the offense, where he implored them to improve.

“I think we’ll be all right. What I did see is a team that fought to the end, so you can take that and you can build off that,” wideout Julian Edelman said. “It was ugly out there a little bit here and there. We didn’t play the way we wanted to. But you got to tip your hat to Houston. They played a helluva game.”

That’s true, but the Patriots yet again did not.