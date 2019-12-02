Tom Brady on wide receivers: Guys are doing the best they can

Getty Images

Sunday night was another rough outing for the Patriots offense as two late touchdowns put a cosmetic spin on a 28-22 loss to the Texans that wasn’t nearly as close as the score might indicate.

New England has had issues across the board on the offensive side of the ball, but the makeup of their receiving corps has been a frequent talking point when discussing the unit’s struggles this season. Quarterback Tom Brady has been among those airing his frustrations about the team’s play this season, but he didn’t air out his teammates during a Monday appearance on WEEI.

Brady looked upset on the sideline during Sunday’s loss, but said he has “no problem” with a receiver group featuring two rookies and the recently acquired Mohamed Sanu lining up alongside Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.

“There’s some good effort out there,” Brady said. “Guys are doing the best they can do in my belief. We’re working hard and trying to do the right thing, and sometimes it’s been good. Other times, we obviously still have work we still have to do. That is just part of playing football. Sometimes people have it figured out early and some people, we’re trying to figure it out as we go. That’s just part of it. That is just part of what we’re dealing with.”

Brady said that he’s well aware of the high expectations for the Patriots, “but at the same time I think there are realistic expectations with our circumstances incorporating different elements” as the season plays out. Should the Patriots lose to the Chiefs next weekend, the expectations in New England will shift again.