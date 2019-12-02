Two expensive misses, one cheap hit for Jaguars at quarterback

It’s the most important position on a football team, and it has been the focal point of the most significant decisions made by the Jaguars in recent years.

From the drafting of Blake Bortles with the third overall pick in 2014 to the exercise of his fifth-year option at $19 million in 2017 to the replacement of the $19 million option with a three-year, $54 million contract with $26.5 million guaranteed in 2018 to the dumping of Bortles only one year into that deal to the giving of a four-year, $88 million contract with $45.125 million fully guaranteed at signing to Nick Foles after cutting Bortles, the team that once made notorious the phrase “keep chopping wood” has made plenty of axe swings that haven’t struck the stump.

And the Foles decision can’t quickly be erased. His 2020 salary of $15.125 million is fully guaranteed; unless the Jags can find a trade partner to take on that burden, Jacksonville will be paying all or part of it, whether he’s on the team or not.

Then again, the Jaguars also used a sixth-round pick on Gardner Minshew II, signing him to a slotted contract that will pay a grand total of $2.7 million over four years. Most recently, the Jaguars have ignored the temptation to justify the Foles mistake by doubling down and giving Foles the balance of the season to turn things around, opting instead to revive Minshew Mania.

After losing 33-13 and 42-20 in Foles’ first two games back from a broken collarbone suffered in Week One to falling behind the Buccaneers by the score of 25-0 through two quarters (that’s 95-33 through 10 quarters with Foles), the Jaguars pulled the trigger, bencing the Super Bowl LII MVP for the 178th overall pick and 10th quarterback selected in the 2019 draft.

With the season as a practical matter lost, the only question left is who will lose their jobs due to a Super Bowl window that seemingly has slammed shut in less than two years. De facto football guru Tom Coughlin needs to make as graceful an exit as possible (if possible), and then ownership needs to decide whether to give coach Doug Marrone and G.M. Dave Caldwell a chance to push things forward without the influence (interference) of a former coach who ultimately was unable to quit coaching.

Finishing the season strong can’t hurt. Ultimately, Shad Khan will have to decide whether it’s better to stay the course or to attempt to upgrade — realizing that there’s a chance that a supposed upgrade may become a downgrade. But if the current coaching staff and front office believe in the highly-marketable Minshew, it could make sense to stick with the status quo for at least one season, giving Minshew a chance to embrace the gig from the first day of the offseason program and carry it into the 2020 regular season.

With plenty of talented players on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars aren’t far from contending. If Minshew can be the difference maker, it makes sense to let the power structure that found and embraced him try to get him toward his ceiling, especially since a new regime may want its own quarterback, an agenda item that coaching and G.M. candidates rarely wear their sleeves.

Whatever the Jaguars do, an open competition between Foles and Minshew could be a mistake. If they’d move on from Foles barring the contractual complications, then they need to figure out a way to move on from Foles while managing the contractual complications.

12 responses to “Two expensive misses, one cheap hit for Jaguars at quarterback

  3. This is the unfortunate reality of a teams owner that is distracted by other business moves in london or jacksonville. When the jags need him to invest more attention in the personal that makes these decisions. Who ever gets held accountable in jacksonville? Years and years of this

  5. Why would you keep Marrone? He has a decent roster with a lot of veterans and they are totally under achieving? You don’t keep a head coach who was expected to contend for the division but is in last place because he is willing to play a 4th rounder drafted under his watch

  6. Minshew wasn’t exactly lighting it up his last few starts. Funny how everyone glosses over that.

    Foles needs to be in Indy, and probably would have been there if Luck didn’t wait to retire.

  7. Miami might be willing to help them out with Foles.

    It would likely take a 2nd and 4th though for them to take on that $$.

    Then Miami can turn around and trade him to Philly.

  9. 95-33 in ten quarters with Foles? I didn’t know he played on defense as well as offense!

    Hold him accountable for the offensive woes, absolutely. But don’t hold him accountable for the failings of the defense, when he’s sitting on the sideline.

  11. Remember when Seattle paid Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson beat him out? Pete carrol was smart to give it to the better QB, not who makes more. That’s a mistake for the GM to figure out.

  12. As a jag fan I don’t care who’s back there under center as long as this joke of a o line continues to preform like this we will continue to get poor play from the offense this product this regime puts out there is a complete disorganized joke.. being a jag fan is hard

