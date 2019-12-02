Vikings to promote a receiver from practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding a receiver before tonight’s game so they have enough healthy ones.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings plan to promote Alexander Hollins from the practice squad today.

Hollins, an undrafted rookie from Eastern Illinois, was with them in training camp and has been on the practice squad all year.

The Vikings are running short because Adam Thielen‘s going to miss his third straight game and fourth of the last five with a hamstring problem. He was ruled out Sunday.

That leaves just Stefon Diggs, Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell at the position, necessitating the promotion.