Another rough night for Xavier Rhodes

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings have plenty of very good cornerbacks. Xavier Rhodes no longer is one of them.

The player who not long ago had a reputation for constantly getting injured is now constantly getting burned and/or flagged in lieu of getting burned. On Monday night, he followed a foolish first-quarter unnecessary roughness penalty with a badly-blown coverage on the 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to David Moore that gave Seattle a 10-point third-quarter lead.

The broadcast covered for Rhodes, pointing out that he thought he had safety help. The broadcast ignored that Rhodes knew he didn’t have safety help because the safety who would have been behind him — Harrison Smith — was in front of Rhodes.

Rhodes threw his helmet on the sideline, because obviously it was the helmet’s fault, and an ESPN graphic showed that, to that point in the game, he’d been targeted four times and had given up four passes, for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Rhodes, who would partially redeem himself by forcing a DK Metcalf fumble, has played raggedly all year, a far cry from the player he once was and far more of a liability than an asset, especially at a cap number of $13.3 million. Undoubtedly, he’ll be a former Viking after the season, unless he takes a major reduction in his pay. Even then, the Vikings are better off grooming younger, cheaper talent that is ascending not descending.

After the game, Rhodes declined to talk to reporters, saying “I’m out the door.” He has no idea how accurate that observation will soon be.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Another rough night for Xavier Rhodes

  3. He’s always been overrated. The only time Rhodes was “good” was when the refs let him get away with holding.

  4. The current MNF Booger and Tess are possibly the worse crew to ever work an NFL game. It is amazing the ESPN brass thinks constantly being told the wrong things, bad information, not knowing the teams or in the case of Booger the same few talking points over and over and over and over is good tv.

  8. I’m a Vikings fan, and when he gets burned it’s annoying because it means something bad just happened. But I always find it funny that when he gets burned he ALWAYS throws his helmet, like he’s shocked or something.

  9. This isn’t about Booger and Tess but yeah, they have worn thin IMO, for the reasons cited above.

    On Rhodes, it was funny when they said he thought had safety help. It’s no secret and it’s not a guessing game…how could anybody believe that whopper?

  10. bobmillion says:
    December 3, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    The current MNF Booger and Tess are possibly the worse crew to ever work an NFL game. It is amazing the ESPN brass thinks constantly being told the wrong things, bad information, not knowing the teams or in the case of Booger the same few talking points over and over and over and over is good tv.

    —————————————-

    Could’nt agree more!

  12. I think he’s purposely playing bad after being called out in the off season but all that’s served to do is perpetuate everyone’s point. Just grow up & play like you’re capable.

  13. Rhodes has certainly lost something that he once had, but this article sounds needlessly angry and insulting. I don’t blame Rhodes for not wanting to talk to media if this is how talk about him. It’s one thing to point out a player’s deficiencies, it’s quite another to be so insulting about it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!