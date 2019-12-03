Bengals waive Damion Willis to open spot for John Ross

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross is set to return to the Bengals lineup this week and that means the team needed to clear a spot for him on their 53-man roster.

They did so on Tuesday by dropping another wideout. The team announced that they’re waiving Damion Willis and that Ross is officially part of the active roster.

Willis started the first two games of the season for Cincinnati and he’s appeared in 10 games overall this season, but he only played 28 offensive snaps in his last five outings. He has nine catches for 82 yards.

Ross has not played since Week Four due to a shoulder injury. The 2017 first-round pick had 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.