Browns plan to have Damarious Randall back in lineup this week

The Browns didn’t bring safety Damarious Randall with them to Pittsburgh last Saturday due to what the team termed a coach’s decision and reports indicated that Randall was disciplined for missing practice time last week.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens wouldn’t say on Monday whether Randall missed any practice time and said any conversations that he had with the safety would remain confidential.

“With all due respect, I am not going to comment on why,” Kitchens said. “It is just sometimes you have to make decisions with 52 other guys [in mind]. Listen, I do not take those decisions lightly because I know it potentially could affect the team, but sometimes when you make decisions like that, it is for the 52 other guys, as well.”

Whatever the impetus for dropping Randall from the lineup, it sounds like it will be a one-game decision. Kitchens said Randall “will come back this week and I am assuming we will do everything we need to do to be on the field” against the Bengals.