Browns waive Chris Smith

The Browns are parting ways with defensive end Chris Smith.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are cutting Smith on Tuesday. There’s no word of a corresponding move to add someone to the 53-man roster.

Smith appeared in nine games as a reserve this season, but was inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. He was credited with one tackle and one pass defensed in those appearances.

Smith played in 51 games for the Jaguars, Bengals and Browns over his first five seasons. He has 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the course of his career.

It’s been a trying year for Smith off the field as his girlfriend and the mother of his daughter was struck and killed by a car in September. The couple’s daughter was a month old at the time