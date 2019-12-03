Bruce Arians: Devin White is “everything we thought he’d be”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers selected linebacker Devin White with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, and they won’t second-guess that decision for a moment.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians noted that White had two sacks in the Bucs’ Week 12 win over the Falcons and then had an even more impactful game in the Bucs’ Week 13 win over the Jaguars, intercepting a pass, returning a fumble for a touchdown, breaking up two passes, getting a hit on the quarterback and getting a tackle for loss.

“He’s a dynamic player. He’s really coming into his own. You can see him blossom every week, getting better and better, more confident and more confident,” Arians said. “He’s everything we thought he’d be.”

Arians doesn’t quite have the Buccaneers where he wanted them in his first season in Tampa, but White is just 21 years old and already playing like one of the league’s best linebackers. He should be a very big part of the Buccaneers’ future.