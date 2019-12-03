Chargers can’t understand close losses

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 3, 2019, 8:32 AM EST
The Chargers have lost eight games this season, by a combined 39 points.

Even if you’re not good at math (#selfawareness), it’s easy to tell that’s not a lot.

And you don’t have to know much about human psychology to know that’s going to wear on you at a certain point.

“Hell, if there was something I could do to avoid being in a close game,” Chargers coach Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.I would have done it by now.”

The Chargers were actually good in such situations last year (5-1), but they’re just 2-8 in close games this year, with a six-point win over the Colts in overtime in the opener, and a one-point win over the Bears in Week Eight that came via a missed field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

“But it’s just been frustrating this year, . . .” Lynn said. “If you’d have told me we were going to be in eight one-score games and lose all eight of them, I would have told you you were crazy.”

If he forgets the Colts and Bears games, he can be forgiven, since the stack on the other side is so large.

  1. I’m not good at math (#selfawareness) but 39/8 is close enough to 5 it is 5. Is 5 a lot? Well, it’s almost 2 FGs. More important, it’s more than an FG. So to say it’s less than a score is technically correct but misleading because to be precise, it’s less than a TD but not less than an FG, so…

    See there? Now their dismal record doesn’t look so gloomy after all.

    #selfawareness

  2. Rivers isn’t the same QB he used to be, and he can no longer carry the team. The time to pick his replacement in the draft was two or three years ago, which they obviously neglected to do. Now, they will end up wasting a few years looking for the next solution at QB.

  3. I’ve seen a fair share of Chargers games and the common denominator for losing is this:

    1) Philip Rivers has lost it. The 2nd best thing that can happen when he drops back is an incomplete pass. He gets sacked far too often, and he throws way too many arm-punts when they are behind, rather than sticking to the plan.
    2) The insistence to incorporate Austin Ekeler. He did great filling in for Gordon, but he’s a backup, and no threat on the ground. Gordon can do much of what Ekeler does in the pass game, but none of what he does on the ground. They should utilize Gordon more as an all purpose back to keep defenses guessing. When Ekeler is on the field its a pass 80% of the time.
    3) They have no home field advantage, and this just ignored, and very unfair in today’s league.
    4) Joey Bosa is overrated. He’s more likely to jump offsides at a critical time in the game than to make a game changing defensive play.
    5) The loss of Darwin James was too much to absorb.
    6) They haven’t had a consistent kicker since Nate Kaeding.

    I actually think Anthony Lynn is a pretty good coach and will be successful in the future, whether its on this team or another. But Rivers time is up, and they should move on from Bosa as well when his contract is up and retool their talent.

  4. In most of their losses they were outplayed early on and got down & battled back to within 7 to make it respectable, but were never a real threat to win. They’re a pretty bad football team. Should have blown it up at the trade deadline.

