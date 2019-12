Getty Images

‘Tis the season for the talented underclassmen to leave college early.

The latest to announce his intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is Colordao wide receiver Laviska Shenault, per the school’s Twitter account.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault had 56 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns this season. His numbers were much better last season, when he had 86 catches for 1,011 yards, and six touchdowns.

He adds to what should be a very deep class of receivers in next year’s draft.