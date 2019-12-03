Colts promote Chad Williams from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts are in need of healthy wide receivers and they found one on the practice squad Tuesday.

The team announced that they have promoted Chad Williams to the active roster. He takes the spot of Chester Rogers, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams was a 2017 third-round pick of the Cardinals and played in 16 games for Arizona over the last two seasons. He caught 20 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. He signed to the Colts practice squad after failing to make the Cardinals roster this summer.

T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell were both out in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, which left Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin as the only healthy wideouts.