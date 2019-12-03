Dolphins claim Trevor Davis off of waivers

Getty Images

Trevor Davis is moving on to his third team of the 2019 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have claimed Davis off of waivers. He was cut loose by the Raiders on Monday.

Davis’s departure from Oakland came a day after he fumbled a kickoff return in a loss to the Chiefs. He joined the Raiders in a trade with the Packers for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He caught seven passes for 83 yards, averaged 21.6 yards per kickoff return and 8.5 yards per punt return in seven games with the Raiders.

Jakeem Grant had been the Dolphins’ lead kickoff returner for most of the season, but he went on injured reserve last week.