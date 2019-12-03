Fourth-and-three decision undermines otherwise great night from Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
Kirk Cousins did plenty of great things on Monday night in Seattle. But with the game on the line, and in the flash of an eye, a not-so-great decision derailed what would have been one of the greatest come-from-behind victories in Monday Night Football history.

First, Cousins merits praise. He made multiple good decisions in spreading the ball to nine different receivers. He threw the ball well. The third-quarter fumble that allowed the Seahawks to take the lead for the first time wasn’t his fault. The interception — his first since Week Six — came after blatant defensive pass interference that wasn’t called, a failure by receiver Stefon Diggs (despite the interference) to catch the ball when it him in the hands, and an incredible look-what-I-found play by Seattle defensive back Tre Flowers

Down 34-17, Cousins didn’t flinch. He pressed. He made even better throws and even better decisions. He had the sense of urgency that we so often criticize quarterbacks in the fourth quarter of a potentially lost cause for not demonstrating, pushing the Vikings to the line of scrimmage, realizing that every second counted when down 17 and later when down 10.

Still, with the game on the line and the ball in his hands, Cousins made a bad decision, and a bad throw.

It was fourth and three from the Minnesota 42, with 2:31 to play. In shotgun formation, Cousins got the snap, made a quick read, and fired the ball to tight end Irv Smith, who was running an out route from the left slot. It wasn’t even close to being completed.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com posted a diagram of the options available to Cousins at the time he threw the ball. Smith was covered. Diggs, split wide to the left, flared deep toward the sideline and was covered. Laquon Treadwell did basically the same thing on the right side, and was covered. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who ran the same route as Smith on the other side of the formation, also was covered.

Running back Alexander Mattison leaked out of the backfield, and based on the graphic posted by Seifert was open.

The NFL’s NextGenStats account chimed in with this observation: “For added context, targeting Alexander Mattison had a Completion Probability of 89.9% (Expected Yards = 5.6). Targeting Irv Smith had just a 43.2% Completion Probability at the moment Cousins attempted the pass. Smith also had the highest INT probability (25.8%) of any receiver.”

The problem for Cousins is that, because he lacks the mobility to buy time with his legs, he had to make a quick decision. And when making a quick decision, it’s important to make the right decision.

In that moment, he didn’t. While it doesn’t take away the very good things that he did last night, it ultimately kept the Vikings from the kind of season-defining win that would have propelled them toward the division title, possibly a bye, and possibly the Super Bowl.

While, as coach Mike Zimmer said, the loss isn’t the end of the world, here’s what it is: The start of a path to Miami that will be much more challenging than it otherwise could have been, with a likely trip to Green Bay with the reward for an upset being a trip to New Orleans/Seattle/San Francisco followed by (with another upset) another trip to New Orleans/Seattle/San Francisco.

16 responses to “Fourth-and-three decision undermines otherwise great night from Kirk Cousins

  1. I actually thought the same as he was throwing the ball… Mattison is open. This loss isn’t on Kirk though. This defense has taken some huge steps backwards.

  2. “with the game on the line and the ball in his hands, Cousins made a bad decision, and a bad throw.”

    That will be Cousin’s legacy as a player throughout his career. Making a bad decision and or throw at the biggest point of crucial games.

  4. As I watched that play live, it seemed to me that Cousins looked at Mattison for a split-second and for some reason went off that target to try a much more difficult throw to Smith. Would be interesting to hear what he thought.

  5. This game wasn’t as close as it seems. The Vikings had their normal weekly share of fluky, lucky circumstances that kept them close. If they weren’t the luckiest team in the NFL year after year, they’d be Cleveland. The no-call “arm-going-forward” (whew) Cousins fumble…..lucky, the badminton freebie TD……lucky, the inexplicable blown coverage on the Treadwell walk-in…….lucky. There were several other lucky plays for the Vikings. It seems there always is.

  6. Cousins was 22/38, with 2 TDs and an interception and 276 yards.
    I wouldn’t call that a great night.
    The best we can say is he started out bad and came on strong when losing.
    Had the score not been as close we would say he padded his stats in garbage time.

    Cousins is not a bad QB, he’s ok, but he better take his team to the playoffs and not be a one and done QB or this is going to be a bad signing.

  7. The vikings issues begin with Rhodes…… he’s a liability and Zimmer has to see this. If he cant then another coach is needed who can. Cousins is NOT the problem.

  8. Ah…we’re playing the “what if” game for the Vikings. Yeah, if all their bad plays were good ones, they would have won. But…”what if” Seattle had all their bad plays/calls changed? Seattle wins in a blowout “if” Wilson doesn’t swat a tipped ball right to a Vikings safety for a bizarre td…or “if” they cover Treadwell on his big td play…the “what if” game is the anthem of the loser. Period.

  9. When your franchise hasn’t won any titles ever, 8-4 and praise for being good in a loss in the midst of a monster guaranteed contract isn’t good enough, especially this year.

    That Bears loss is the one to look back on, especially if the Pack win 3/4 down the stretch.

  11. First, ignore ‘stellar’. Just a really dumb take. It’s so dumb in fact, that I’m not sure somebody didn’t steal his account.

    Second, that’s a really harsh assessment and break down of a single play. Not too easy making a read and looking at 5 WR’s in 2 seconds. But, it was not a good throw. Never stood a chance.

    Now, Zim needs to start answering some damn hard questions about Rhodes. Not only has Rhodes played bad, but opposing teams actively target him whenever they need a first down. And it usually works.

  12. h4wksf4n says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:51 am
    Blatant pass interference? You must not be watching a lot of football games.

    __________________________________

    Everyone who’s not a SeaChicken fan knew it was PI. You just have blinders on.

  13. To score 30 in Sea is acceptable. Cousins played well. The Int was again on Diggs, 2 this year. Zim’s D is awful though. It’s on him and him alone. The talent level at DT and Rhodes has dropped off in a big way and let’s face it, Zim started losing the locker room in 2016. He won’t dare come down on the vets for fear of full mutiny. Time for tough, but smart decisions after the season Wilfs! Get rid of the leadership.

  14. That INT was 100% PI. Jersey grab, spins Diggs, hits him early, and then plows through him to make an INT. The Seahawks had 1 penalty last night. One! And that was a PI that practically threw its own flag. But some bozo on here is talking that the Vikings were “lucky”?

  15. He continues to lose every game on MNF, and rarely beat a winning team. 57% completion? a Lucky INT cause of a tip pass by Wilson, this game could have easily been 37-17. At no point did the Vikings appear that they could win the game with Kirk. The narrative is the same with Kirk, great in garbage time but doesn’t win the games.

