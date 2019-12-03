Jaguars sign Parry Nickerson off their practice squad

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a change to their cornerback group on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Parry Nickerson to the active roster from their practice squad. Breon Borders was waived to make room for Nickerson’s arrival.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the Jets last season and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. He made two starts and ended the year with 21 tackles and a pass defensed. He was traded to the Seahawks this summer and spent time on Seattle’s active roster without appearing in any games.

Borders joined the Jaguars last year and appeared in one game before playing in 11 games this season. He made seven tackles while seeing most of his time on special teams.