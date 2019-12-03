Kickers struggling across the NFL

Getty Images

Kickers in the NFL are worse this season.

The league-wide field goal success rate this season is 79.9 percent, down significantly from last season’s 84.7 percent. The success rate on extra points this season is 93.2 percent, down from last season’s 94.3 percent.

As noted by Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News, the field goal accuracy decline of 4.8 percentage points is the steepest decline in NFL history from one season to the next.

The steepest decline is on field goals of 50 yards and longer, where kickers are making just 53.2 percent this year after making 63.8 percent last year.

Whether it’s arguably the best kicker in NFL history in Adam Vinatieri, whose struggles for the Colts this season have been noteworthy, or problems with injuries and ineffectiveness in New England, where the Patriots have gone through four kickers already this season, the position is having its worst year in a long time.