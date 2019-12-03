Kirk Cousins: Disappointing to miss this opportunity

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks wasn’t the end of the world because the 8-4 team can still navigate their way to the playoffs by winning games over the final four weeks of the season.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins noted that after the game while also finding other positives about the team’s effort. After falling down 34-17, the Vikings cut Seattle’s lead to four points before failing to convert a first down with just over two minutes left in the game.

Cousins praised that effort while lamenting that the game ultimately got away from them.

“Well, I think we have a football team that can go on the road in a tough environment and get a win,” Cousins said in quotes distributed by the Seahawks. “I think that this was an opportunity that we missed and that’s disappointing. I think tonight we were able to at least show resilience and we’re going to need that to win in December. If you do take care of business in December, I think we have four games left if you do take care of business, then you get a chance in January, and that is really what we want to do.”

A home game against the Lions gives the Vikings a chance to get back on a winning track. They’ll be at the Chargers, home for the Packers and at the Bears to close out the schedule.